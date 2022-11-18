RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released at rrbcdg.gov.in, get link

Railway Recruitment Board has released the Cut-Off and marks for level 5. Candidates who took the examination can check the result and cut-off marks on the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence from 05.12.2022 onwards, the details will be published in the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check shortlisted candidates

Direct link to check Cut-Off marks

RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks: How to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the" List of candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-5 posts" and “Cut-Off marks for shortlisting”

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.