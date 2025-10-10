RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Websites to check for NTPC UG CBT 1 results when out

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet announced the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs. The Board conducted the exam on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country....Read More

The provisional key was released on September 15. The objection window was opened on the same date and was closed on September 20, 2025.

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aim to fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC UG results, direct link and more.