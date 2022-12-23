RRB Patna Group D Result Declared: Direct link & how to check results here

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Patna Group D Result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the group d results on the official site of RRB Patna at rrbpatna.gov.in. The result, cut off marks was announced by the Board on December 22, 2022.

The percentile score cut off for unreserved category is 97.95 percent, SC is 90.31 percent, ST is 85.66 percent, OBC is 96.47 percent and EWS is 91.64 percent.

The written examination was conducted by the Board from August 17 to October 11, 2022 for the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test.

The details of physical efficiency test will be announced by RRB in due course of time. The official notice reads, “Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET.”

Moreover, the Board also states that candidature of all the shortlisted candidates for PET is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRBs/RRCs at any stage of the recruitment process.

Direct link to check RRB Patna Group D Result