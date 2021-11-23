Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check
exam results

RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check

RSMSSB JE result has been declared. The result is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 
RSMSSB JE (Civil) exam result out, here's how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the JE (civil) exam result on its official website. The RSMSSB JE result is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number. The exam was held on September 12.

RSMSSB JE result

RSMSSB JE result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of RSMSSB
  • Click on the JE Civil result link
  • Check your roll number

Candidates who have qualified in the exam have been asked by the Commission  to appear for verification of their document.

The cut-off marks for general category male candidates is 88.9696 marks and it is 65.7524 for female candidates of the same category.

The cut off for ST female candidates is 49.1475 and for male candidates of this category it is 52.3647. for ST category the cut off marks is 77.7761.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1235 posts of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP) in various departments of the state including the Public Works Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Engineering Department, and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 result declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link 

BHU UET, PET Result 2021 declared on bhuet.nta.nic.in, check scorecard here 

DUET scorecard 2021 for 2 MPhil/PhD courses (List 2) released at nta.ac.in

RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP