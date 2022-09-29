Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022 declared, direct link

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022 declared, direct link

exam results
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the provisional result of the Lab Assistant exam (Science) 2022.

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

RSMSSB lab assistant (science) provisional result 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the provisional result of the Lab Assistant exam (Science) 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Lab Assistant (Science) Exam 2022 on June 28 and 29, 2022.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies for the post of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography and Home Science. Out of the total, 841 vacancies are for the post of lab assistant (Science).

Now, the provisional results have been declared for science.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the stage-II i.e Documents Verification. Candidates whose roll number appears in the result pdf have been declared qualified.

Here’s how to check

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Click on the result link for the Lab Assistant (Science)

The Lab Assistant result will appear on your screen

Check your roll number and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP