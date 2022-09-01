Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will accept the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form till September 1

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form will be accepted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha till today, September 1. Interested candidates can register at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 11: 45 pm.

The first selection list will be published on September 7 at 2 pm.

Here's the direct link to apply

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, under higher education section click on +3

Register and fill all the required details

Fill in the application form and then submit.

Download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP