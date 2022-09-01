SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form will be accepted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha till today, September 1. Interested candidates can register at samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till 11: 45 pm.

The first selection list will be published on September 7 at 2 pm.

Here's the direct link to apply

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, under higher education section click on +3

Register and fill all the required details

Fill in the application form and then submit.

Download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

