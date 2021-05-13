Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd has declared Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Result 2021. The result for Junior Officer can be checked through the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com. The online examination was conducted on April 3, 2021 through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at various centers.

A total of 9,378 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 443 candidates cleared the examination. The interviews/group discussions of the successful candidates will be scheduled after the lockdown rules are eased. The candidates will be informed of the date, time, and venue separately.

Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Result 2021: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Saraswat Bank on saraswatbank.com.

• Click on careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Saraswat Bank Junior Officer Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted to fill up 150 Junior Officers posts in various locations s including Mumbai region, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karnataka (Bengaluru / Belgaum / Hubli) & Gujarat (Ahmedabad / Rajkot / Surat / Vadodara).