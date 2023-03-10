Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI Clerk Main result 2023 out at sbi.co.in, get link to download the result

exam results
Published on Mar 10, 2023 08:24 PM IST

SBI Clerk Main result for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) on March 10

ByHT Education Desk

State Bank of India released the SBI Clerk Main result for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) on March 10. Candiates can check the result on the official website at sbi.co.in. The SBI clerk's Main examination was conducted on January 15, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Main result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the Careers link available on the home page.

Next, click on the “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Final Result Announced)”

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the final result of provisionally selected candidates below:

