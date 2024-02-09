SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate results awaited
The preliminary SBI Clerk results for 2024 will be made available on the State Bank of India website. Candidates can view the Junior Associate preliminary results on the bank's careers portal at sbi.co.in once the results are made available.
SBI Junior Associate preliminary results 2024 are awaited. Once released, the Junior Associate preliminary results will be available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at several venues around the country. The organization will fill 8283 Junior Associate positions through the recruitment drive....Read More
SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024: Vacancy details
The SBI Clerk recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.
SBI Junior Associate result 2024: How to check
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on the careers link available on the page.
A new page will open where candidates must find the Clerk recruitment link.
Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024: Results awaited
