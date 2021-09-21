SBI clerk result 2021 declared, main exam admit card out: Know how to download

SBI clerk result 2021 for the preliminary exam which was held from August 17 to August 19 has been released on September 21. The SBI clerk result is available on the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

As per reports, the SBI clerk main exam admit card has also been released on website.

SBI clerk result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the result link

Enter roll number, registration number, date of birth and password

Submit the details

Download the SBI clerk result

Currently, the official website of the SBI is not working. “Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night," candidates have been informed.

