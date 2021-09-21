Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI clerk result 2021 declared, main exam admit card out: Know how to download

SBI clerk result 2021 for the preliminary exam which was held from August 17 to August 19 has been released on September 21. The SBI clerk result is available on the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
SBI clerk result 2021: Know how to check(Reuters file photo)

SBI clerk result 2021 direct link

As per reports, the SBI clerk main exam admit card has also been released on website.

SBI clerk main exam admit card

SBI clerk result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, sbi.co.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter roll number, registration number, date of birth and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download the SBI clerk result

Currently, the official website of the SBI is not working. “Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night," candidates have been informed.

sbi clerk prelims result
