SBI PO prelims 2022 results declared, here's direct link and how to check

SBI PO prelims 2022 results: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 announced the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20 across the country.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI PO prelims 2022 results

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims 2022 results:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Go to the career section of official SBI website

Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2022 results

Key in the required details and check your results

The online main exam will be held on January 30, 2023.

The admit cards for the SBI PO main exam will be released soon. Candidates can then download it from the official website.

This SBI PO exam is being conducted to will fill up 1673 vacancies. Cndidates who have cleared this examination are eligible to appear in the SBI PO main examination.

