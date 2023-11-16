SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Live: Preliminary exam results awaited at sbi.co.in, updates here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 Live: State Bank of India will release SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The Bank has not announced any date and time of the release of the SBI PO Prelims result. However, as per the official notification, the results will be announced in November/December 2023.
The online preliminary examination was conducted in November 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 07:12 PM
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Update on result date
SBI PO Prelims Result Date has not been released. The result will be announced in November/ December 2023, as per the official notification.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 07:07 PM
State Bank of India PO Prelims Result 2023: Emoluments
Presently, the starting basic pay is 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7- 46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributed Pension Fund i.e., NPS, LFC, Medical Facility, Lease rental facility etc. and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 07:01 PM
SBI PO: Vacancy details
A total of 2000 posts of PO will be filled through this recruitment drive out of which 300 for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC, 200 for EWS and 810 for general categories have been reserved.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:56 PM
SBI Prelims Result for PO: Main exam pattern
Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:52 PM
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:48 PM
SBI PO Result 2023: How to download marksheet?
Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
Press SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:44 PM
SBI PO Preliminary result 2023: Number of posts to be filled
SBI PO recruitment drive will fill up 2000 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:41 PM
SBI result 2023 for PO: List of websites
sbi.co.in
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:37 PM
SBI PO Main Exam 2023: Dates
Candidates who successfully pass the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2023 will be eligible for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023, which is expected to take place in December or January 2024.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:33 PM
SBI PO Preliminary Result 2023: Negative markings
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:28 PM
SBI PO prelims result: When was exam conducted
The online preliminary examination was conducted in November 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:25 PM
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:21 PM
SBI PO Prelims Result: Where to check
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 will be available to candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 06:18 PM
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Date and time
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 date and time have not been announced yet. As per the detailed notification, the results of prelims exam will be announced in November/ December 2023.