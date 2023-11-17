close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts begins at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts begins at sbi.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 17, 2023 08:16 AM IST

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration for 8283 posts begins at sbi.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Bank of India has started the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts begins, direct link here
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8283 posts begins, direct link here

Candidates can apply till December 7, 2023. The last date for printing of application is till December 22, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The eligibility criteria is that candidates who want to apply should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years.

Direct link to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims examination will be conducted in January 2024 and the main examination will be conducted in February 2024. The exact dates of both the exams have not been shared by SBI yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out