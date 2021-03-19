SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, March 18, declared the result of Phase 2 main examination for the recruitment of Officer Grade A on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination can check their results online at sebi.gov.in.
The board had conducted the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination on February 27, 2021.
Direct link to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021.
How to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021:
Visit the official website at sebi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' link and go to the 'Result' section
Click on the link that reads, "SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II online exam held on February 27, 2021 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Click on the stream
The SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take its printout for future use.