SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination can check their results online at sebi.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:51 AM IST
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, March 18, declared the result of Phase 2 main examination for the recruitment of Officer Grade A on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination can check their results online at sebi.gov.in.

The board had conducted the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination on February 27, 2021.

Direct link to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021.

How to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021:

Visit the official website at sebi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' link and go to the 'Result' section

Click on the link that reads, "SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II online exam held on February 27, 2021 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the stream

The SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

