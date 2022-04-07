Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SEBI Grade A Recruitment Phase 2 results 2022 declared, direct link

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 results: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 declared the result of Phase 2 main examination for the recruitment of Grade A Officers on its official website.
SEBI Grade A phase 2 results: Candidates who have appeared in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination can check their results online at sebi.gov.in.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 declared the result of Phase 2 main examination for the recruitment of Grade A Officers on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination can check their results online at sebi.gov.in.

The board had conducted the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main examination on March 20, 2022 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

How to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main exam results 2022:

1. Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in

2. click on the ‘Careers’ link and go to the ‘Result’ section

3. Click on the link that reads ‘’SEBI Grade A recruitment Exercise 2022- Results of Phase 2 online exam held on March 20, 2022 for General Steam, Legal Stream, Research Stream and official language stream

4. Click on the link of the stream for which result needs to be checked

5. Download and print it for future reference

Note: Visit the official website of SEBI for latest news and updates on exam.

Topics
sebi exam result.
