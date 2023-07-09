SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas can check the results through the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS) at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

SHRESHTA (NETS)-2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, 2023 in the paper-pen mode at 66 centres, located in 64 Cities across India. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card.

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS) at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

Click on SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS).

