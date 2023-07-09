Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 09, 2023 09:43 AM IST

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas can check the results through the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS) at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 declared at nta.ac.in, direct link here

SHRESHTA (NETS)-2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, 2023 in the paper-pen mode at 66 centres, located in 64 Cities across India. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their score card.

Direct link to check SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023

SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS) at shreshta.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on SHRESHTA NETS Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SHRESHTA (NETS).

Official Notice Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP