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Shubham Kumar credits hard work, teachers guidance after securing AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026

Speaking about his achievement, he credited his hard work and the guidance of his teachers and fellow students.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:03 pm IST
ANI |
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Shubham Kumar, who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2026 from the IIT Delhi zone, on Monday expressed his excitement, saying that determination played a key role in achieving success.

Shubham Kumar credits hard work, teachers guidance after securing AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2026

He topped the examination with 330 marks out of a total of 360. Speaking about his achievement, he credited his hard work and the guidance of his teachers and fellow students.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said, "I am very excited. I give credit to my hard work and to the contributions of my teachers and fellow students. One's determination plays a huge role in gaining success."

Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone was the top-ranked woman candidate, obtaining 280 out of the 360 marks. She got the 77th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2026. This achievement is a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. All qualified candidates are encouraged to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling and seat-allocation process, irrespective of their Class XII (or equivalent) marks," he said.

"However, the final admission shall remain subject to the fulfilment of the percentage-related eligibility requirements and other applicable conditions prescribed in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure," he added.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule out at josaa.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow

To access the JEE Advanced 2026 result, candidates must log in using their Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Registered Mobile Number. The scorecard includes important details such as the candidate's name, qualification status, AIR, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, category-wise rank, and cutoff information.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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