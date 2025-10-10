State Level Police Recruitment Board will release SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 for Constables, SI and other posts on October 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 for Constables, SI and other posts releasing today at slprbassam.in (Hindustan Times)

The final result will be out at 11.30 am today for the posts mentioned below.

A. (i) 144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police,

(ii) 7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO,

(iii) 51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions &

(iv) 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

B. (i) 164 posts of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.

C. (i) Cook-26, Barber - 12, Water Carrier - 3, Dhobi- 11 & Cobbler-2 in Assam Police, Cook-7, Water Carrier- 24, Dhobi-13, Barber-2, Electrician-2, Plumber-1, Mason-1 & Tailor-3 for Assam Commando Battalions, and Cook-44, Water Carrier-12, Dhobi- 23, Barber-10 & Cobbler-15 under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

(ii) 30 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions, 2 posts of Safai Karmachari under Prison Department & 3 posts of Sweeper under Directorate of Forensic Science.

(iii) 10 posts of Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam.

SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

2. Click on SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLPRB.