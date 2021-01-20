SNAP 2020 Result to be declared on this date, check here

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 Result will be declared on January 22, 2021, reads an official notice on the website.

Candidates who appeared in the SNAP 2020 entrance exam will be able to check their result on the official website - snaptest.org.

The exam was conducted on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021. The exam was conducted as a center-based online test in single shift for a duration of one hour.

How To Check SNAP 2020 Result Online:

Visit the official website - snaptest.org

Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Key in your login details

Submit and check your SNAP 2020 result

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam held to shortlist candidates seeking admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management.