Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEEE phase 2 result expected tomorrow, important points for candidates
exam results

SRMJEEE phase 2 result expected tomorrow, important points for candidates

The phase 2 result of SRMJEEE is expected tomorrow. The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The phase 2 result of SRMJEEE is expected tomorrow for the exam held on June 29, 30 and July 1. The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE result direct link

SRMJEEE is held for is for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Indian nationals, this exam is also open for NRIs, PIOs and OCIs.

Regarding the counselling process, which usually commences after the result is out, the university has informed candidates that entrance, counselling and class commencement dates will be scheduled as per government norms.

The exam was held in remote proctored online mode. In this exam system invigilation is done through online or digital means of an online exam taken by a candidate from any location of choice.

SRMJEEE result 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, srmist.edu.in

• Click on the SRMEEE phase 2 result link

• Enter the details

• Submit the details

• Get the result copy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srmu
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts about how supermassive black holes can host ‘tsunamis’ of gas

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Pics of actors with their dogs will wow you

Veterans who served together in the US army reunite after 40 years. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP