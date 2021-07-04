SRMJEEE phase 2 result expected tomorrow, important points for candidates

The phase 2 result of SRMJEEE is expected tomorrow for the exam held on June 29, 30 and July 1. The SRMJEEE result will be available on the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE result direct link

SRMJEEE is held for is for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Indian nationals, this exam is also open for NRIs, PIOs and OCIs.

Regarding the counselling process, which usually commences after the result is out, the university has informed candidates that entrance, counselling and class commencement dates will be scheduled as per government norms.

The exam was held in remote proctored online mode. In this exam system invigilation is done through online or digital means of an online exam taken by a candidate from any location of choice.

SRMJEEE result 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, srmist.edu.in

• Click on the SRMEEE phase 2 result link

• Enter the details

• Submit the details

• Get the result copy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON