SRMJEEE result 2021 for phase 2 exam today, direct link

The SRMJEEE result for the phase 2 exam is expected today. The exam was held on June 29, 30 and July 1. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the SRMJEEE result on the official website srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEEE result 2021: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, srmist.edu.in

• Click on the SRMEEE phase 2 result link

• Enter the details like roll number, registration number, date of birth

• Submit the details

• Get the result copy

Candidates can save a copy of the SRMJEEE result 2021.

The counselling process will begin after the result is out. "Conduct of exam and Joint Counseling will be as per UGC, AICTE, and Government," the university has said.

SRMJEEE is held for is for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh.

