SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 announced at srmist.edu.in, direct link here

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2022 phase 3 results have been released by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on today, July 9. Candidates can view the SRMJEEE phase 3 results on the official website at srmist.edu.in.

“Declaration of Results (Rank Cards will be displayed in the Admission Portal ) 09.07.22 (11.30 am)”, reds the official notification.

From July 11 to July 13, 2022, the first round of choice filling will start. SRMJEEE round 1 allotment result will be released on July 16 at 11 AM. Between July 16 and July 20, 2022, candidates must confirm the seats they have been assigned and submit their admissions fee. On July 23 and 24, 2022, the SRMJEEE round 2 choice filling will take place.

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 : How To Check

Visit SRM's official website - srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Admission' portal and click on the SRMJEEE Phase 3 result link

Key in your log in details

The SRMJEEE phase 3 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

