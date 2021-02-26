Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check
exam results

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:39 PM IST
SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020.(PTI file)

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected todeclare the result for Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and assistant sub-inspector in CISF Examination 2020 (Paper-I) on Friday, February 26, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment examination from November 23 to 25, 2020, to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

How to check SSC CAPF, SI, ASI Result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Once on the home page, click on the result tab

Click on CAPF tab under which you will find the list of results announced

SSC will release 4 lists of the candidates who have cleared the SSC CAPF exam

Open the PDF and search for your roll number and name.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check

CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014 declared, check list of qualified candidates

JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division annual result declared, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff selection commission ssc si capf cpo
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP