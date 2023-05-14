SSC CGL 2022 final result out, 36,001 candidates qualify

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday announced final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022. A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally selected for various departments on merit-cum-preference submitted by them online. Their appointment is subject to qualifying in document verification by user departments, the commission said.

SSC CGL 2022 final result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of the total selected candidates, 3,798 belong to the EWS category, 5,571 to SC and 2,888 to the ST category. A total of 8,337 OBC, 15,407 unreserved candidates have qualified.

The number of 2,935 ESM, 451 OH, 420 VH, 277 HH and 160 PwD-others candidates have also qualified.

SSC announced CGL 2022 tier 1 exam results on February 9, 2023. The tier 2 exam was held in computer-based mode from March 2 to 7.

The commission has also published details on post-wise number of vacancies, vacancies filled and cut-off marks in the result document.

Final results of six debarred candidates have not been processed and that of 63 candidates have been kept withheld in compliance with various court orders, SSC has informed.

SSC CGL 2022 result notice.

SSC CGL 2022 result direct link.