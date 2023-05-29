SSC CGL final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGL 2022 on May 29. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission announced the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 on May 13.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 on the website of the Commission on 29.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

Additionally, the marks of the qualifying and unqualified candidates were hosted on the Commission's website, on May 29, 2025. From May 29, 2023, to June 12, 2023 candidates can access the Commission's website and verify their individual scores by logging in with their registered ID and password.

SSC CGL final answer key 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) – Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s)”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference