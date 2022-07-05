SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier I can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Tier I examination was conducted from April 11 to April 21, 2022 in the Computer Based mode.

As per the official notice, based on marks scored in Tier I examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier II and Tier III examinations. To check the result, candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Result link available on the home page.

Click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 link for the posts mentioned available on the newly opened page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the qualified or non-qualified candidates will be hosted on July 12, 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their individual marks from July 12 to August 1, 2022 by log-in through their Registered ID and Password. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.