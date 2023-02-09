Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:37 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 1 

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 2

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 3

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, appeared candidates can check the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result section on the official website.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
  • PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official Notice Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP