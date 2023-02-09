SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.
Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.
Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 1
Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 2
Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 3
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check
To check the result, appeared candidates can check the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on result section on the official website.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.
- PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.