SSC CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 result this week

SSC CHSL results will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in on September 30. Candidates can check the result using roll number.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:49 PM IST
SSC CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 result this week(ssc.nic.in)

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 final result, and the second tier of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on September 30, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)  had said in an official notification on September 7.

The SSC CHSL result will be available on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the Commission has informed candidates.

SSC CHSL result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Check your roll number

Apart from these results, the Commission will also release the physical efficiency test result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 on September 30.

ssc result dates ssc exams ssc chsl
