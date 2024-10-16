Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024 for Tier I on October 16, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) can check the final answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024 for Tier I out at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 on its website.

The Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024. The result was declared on September 7, 2024.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can check the final answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the login details.

Once done, your final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the final answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Staff Selection Commission declared the Result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) on September 6, 2024. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates are available on the official website from October 16 to November 6, 2024. Candidates can check them by logging in with their registered ID and password.

Also, candidates can take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper and scorecard since the same will not be made available after the above-specified time limit.

A total of 39835 candidates have qualified for the examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and 1630 candidates have qualified for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. These candidates will have to appear for the Tier II examination. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) will be held on November 18, 2024.