SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 on December 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 4791 candidates have been selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Result

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Enter the login details available on the home page and click on submit.

Your SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on December 14, 2022 and will be available till December 28, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here