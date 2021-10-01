Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CHSL Result: Final Result 2018, Tier II Result 2019 declared, check here

SSC CHSL Result has been declared for 2018 and 2019. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:52 AM IST
SSC CHSL Result: Final Result 2018, Tier II Result 2019 declared, check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Result on September 30, 2021. The Commission has declared Combined Higher Secondary Level results for two consecutive years. The final result has been declared for 2018 and Tier II result has been declared for 2019. The result for both the years can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

Those candidates who have appeared for the Skill test of CHSL 2018 and have qualified in it will have to appear in document verification. Those candidates who have appeared in the Tier II exam of CHSL 2019 will have to appear for Typing test if they pass the exam. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

CHSL 2018 official notice 

CHSL 2019 official notice 

SSC CHSL Result: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Enter the login details available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates of CHSL 2018 will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on October 8 and on October 7 for CHSL 2019. For more related details candidate can check the official notice given above. 

Topics
ssc chsl result ssc chsl mark of tier ii exam ssc.nic.in
