Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
exam results

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, October 27 announced Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020 Tier-1 results.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The CHSL tier-I exam was conducted from April 12, 2021 to April 19, 2021 and from August 4, 2021 to August 12, 2021.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, October 27 announced Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020 Tier-1 results.

The CHSL Tier-I examination was held April 12, 2021 to April 19, 2021 and from August 4, 2021 to August 12, 2021 (12 days) in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all across the country.

The CHSL Tier-II exam 2020 is scheduled for January 9, 2022 (Tentatively). The admit cards of the qualified candidates for Tier II exams will be uploaded on  the regional websites of SSC in due course.

Direct link for CHSL Tier 1 results

Candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, may contact the concerned Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the admit cards is solely on the candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result: Here’s how to check

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Go to results page

3) Click on link for CHSL results

4) A pdf page containing results can be seen

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc chsl result ssc chsl ssc exams
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MHT CET Result 2021 releasing today on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org: Uday Samant

NEET result 2021 awaited: 5 things to follow post result declaration

NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result

UPSC declares result of written exam held on September 19
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP