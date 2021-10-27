SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, October 27 announced Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2020 Tier-1 results.

The CHSL Tier-I examination was held April 12, 2021 to April 19, 2021 and from August 4, 2021 to August 12, 2021 (12 days) in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all across the country.

The CHSL Tier-II exam 2020 is scheduled for January 9, 2022 (Tentatively). The admit cards of the qualified candidates for Tier II exams will be uploaded on the regional websites of SSC in due course.

Direct link for CHSL Tier 1 results

Candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, may contact the concerned Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the admit cards is solely on the candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result: Here’s how to check

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Go to results page

3) Click on link for CHSL results

4) A pdf page containing results can be seen