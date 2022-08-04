SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2022 out at ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results: Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), Tier-1 Examination 2021. Interested candidates can check and download their result from the official website of the commission ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) was conducted from May 24, 2022 to June 10,2022 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country.

Marks of the candidates have been normalised and such normalised marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the Tier-II Examination which is the descriptive paper.

A total of 54,104 candidates have been declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the next stage i.e tier-II.

The Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) of CHSLE, 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 18, 2022.

“Admission Certificates of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to check the websites of their concerned Regional Offices.” reads the official notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Final Answer Keys will be available on the website of the Commission from August 16, 2022 to September 15, 2022.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from August 11, 2022 to August 30, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks by using their registered login ID and password.

For more details including the cut off marks and category wise qualified candidates, click here.