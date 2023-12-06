Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Constable 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable 2023 answer key out at ssc.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The computer-based test was conducted from November 14 to December 3, 2023 at different centres across the country.

The Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available on the website. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it from December 6 to December 9, 2023 on payment of INR 100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on December 9, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC Constable 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

