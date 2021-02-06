Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Constable GD final marks 2018 released at ssc.nic.in
Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the final marks online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:10 AM IST
SSC Constable GD final marks 2018.(HT file)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday uploaded the final marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on its official website.

The commission had declared the final results of the SSC Constable GD recruitment examination on January 21 and 28, 2021.

"Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and click on Results/ Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 05-02-2021 to 06-03-2021," reads the official notice.

