Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable GD Result 2022 on April 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)

The examination was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. Candidates who qualify the written examination are eligible to appear in the PET/PST. As per the official notice, call letters to candidates short listed for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Candidates are advised to visit their website https://rect.crpf.gov.in in this regard.

Direct link to check SSC Constable GD Result 2022 List I

Direct link to check SSC Constable GD Result 2022 List II A

Direct link to check SSC Constable GD Result 2022 List II B

Direct link to check SSC Constable GD Result 2022 List III

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the result section page available on the top of the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website on April 17 and will be available till May 8, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here