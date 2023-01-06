SSC CPO final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:35 PM IST

SSC CPO final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission SSC has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination,Paper I 2022. The answer key is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on November 27, 2022.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 06.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 21.01.2023 (04:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the final answer key

SSC CPO final answer key 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

SSC CPO's final answer key will be released on the screen

Download and take the print for future use.

