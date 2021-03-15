Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in
exam results

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:26 PM IST
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020.(PTI file)

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 15 declared the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in recruitment examination for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police can now check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the computer-based Delhi Police constable examination from November 27 to December 14, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check

CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here

RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

SSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.)-Male, 1944 for Constable (Exe.)-Female, 243 for [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog SC-34 and ST-19), and 226 for Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC-19 and ST-15).

Here is direct link to check SSC Delhi Police Constable result

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your registration number and password in login section

The SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 will be available

Save the result on your computer and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff selection commission ssc delhi police
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP