SSC GD Constable 2018 final result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable final result 2018 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

According to the result status report that was released by SSC last month, the tentative date for SSC Constable GD Result declaration is December 20.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online at ssc.nic.in. A merit list or list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the website

SSC had conducted the SSC GD Constable medical exam from January 9 to February 13, 2020. A total of 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for the medical exam to fill 60, 210 GD vacancies.

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result:

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the Result tab given at the top of the page

Click on the GD tab

Click on the relevant result link

Download and save the SSC GD merit list PDF

Find your roll number in the SSC GD Constable merit list