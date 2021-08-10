Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018: Ranks of selected candidates released
exam results

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018: Ranks of selected candidates released

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 ranks of selected candidates have been released. Candidates can check the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST
SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018: Ranks of selected candidates released(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has released ranks of selected candidates for SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 can check their ranks on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The final result for the same was released on January 21, 2021, and January 28, 2021. As per the official notice, the Commission uploaded the result in January and the Commission has decided to upload the ranks of the selected candidates who are finally recommended for appointment.

Candidates may check their individual Rank by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and by clicking on ‘Result / Marks Link’ on the candidate dashboard.

SSC GD Exam 2018 was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019, in which 30,41,284 candidates had appeared. A total of 5,54, 904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST. The result of PET/ PST was declared on 17.12.2019 and 04.03.2020 wherein a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination(DME). For more related details through the official site of SSC.

Topics
ssc gd constable result ssc gd constable ssc.nic.in
