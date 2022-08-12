SSC GD constable PET/PST results 2022 declared, check it here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Physical Efficiency test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for GD Constable Posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET for GD Constable post for shortlisted candidates was held from May 18, 2022 to June 9, 2022.

The results along with the list of shortlisted candidates is issued for the next round i.e detailed medical examination on the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 2,85,201 candidates including 31,657 female and 2,53,544 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

Out of which, a total of 92,877 candidates have been shortlisted for detailed medical examination. 25 have been declared temporarily unfit. 19 have been rejected and 96,629 have been declared non-qualified.

Candidates can check the cut off list below or on the official website.

How to check the result

Visit the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Result" tab

Click on the SSC GD Constable result link

The SSC GD result pdf will open on the screen

Check and download for future purposes