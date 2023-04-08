Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Result 2022. The result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 is available on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2022 out, how to check list of shortlisted candidates

Candidates who have qualified the written computer based test are eligibility to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). To check the list of shortlisted candidates, follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC GD Constable Result 2022

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the result section page available on the top of the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on April 27, 2023. The scores of the candidates will remain on the website till May 12, 2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

