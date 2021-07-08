Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC JE 2020: Final answer key and question papers released on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2020 final answer key and question papers released for Paper I. Candidates can check it on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:10 PM IST
SSC JE 2020: Final answer key and question papers released on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE 2020 final answer key and question papers on July 7, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) can check both the answer key and question paper on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE result for Paper I was declared on June 30, 2021. The SSC JE 2020 paper 1 exam was held in computer-based mode from March 22 to March 24. The answer key was released on July 7 and will be available for candidates till August 6, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC JE 2020 final answer key link available on the home page.

• A new PDF File will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• The final answer key and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the answer key and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

