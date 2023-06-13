Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC JE Exam 2022 final marks released at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 07:11 PM IST

SSC Junior Engineer exam 2022 final marks released at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released the final marks for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check the JE exam 2023 final marks

The final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on May 24. Candidates will be able to check the SSC JE exam final marks till June 27.

“Marks of candidates of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 13.06.2023. The candidates may check their marks from 13.06.2023 (5:00 PM) to 27.06.2023 (5:00 PM) on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official notification.

SSC JE Exam 2022 final answer: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your log in details

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference

