SSC JE final result 2018 declared, here's how to check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday declared the final results of junior engineer recruitment 2018, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the document verification can check their SSC JE 2018 final result online at ssc.nic.in. SSC had declared the JE paper 2 result on September 11 after which the final round i.e., document verification round was held. Candidates whose documents have been found correct in the DV round have qualified for the appointment.

A total of 3800 candidates qualified in Civil Engineering and 883 candidates qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering paper 2 for appearing in Document Verification

Result of SSC JE paper 1 was declared on December 12, 2019 and an additional result was declared on December 27, 2019. 10635 candidates (Civil: 8697 and Electrical/ Mechanical: 1938) were qualified for appearing in Paper 2.

How to check SSC JE 2018 final result:

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on SSC JE 2018 final result link

A merit list will appear on the screen

Look for your roll number in the list.