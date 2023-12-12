SSC JHT, JT and SHT 2023 paper I answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC has declared the result of Paper-I of the Junior HindiTranslator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 on December 23.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper(s) by using their Examination Roll Number and password by clicking at the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for the period from 12.12.2023 (05:00 PM) to 26.12.2023 (05:00 PM)”, reads the official website.

Additionally, the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates have been released. From December 12, 2023, at 5:00 PM to December 26, 2023, at 5:00 PM, candidates can also view their results by logging in with their Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website.

SSC JHT, JT and SHT 2023 paper I answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks of the Candidates”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Ley in your log in credintials

Download the answer key

Take print for future reference.