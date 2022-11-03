Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Nov 03, 2022 07:41 PM IST

SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I examination can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 for Paper I was conducted on October 1, 2022 in the computer based mode at various centres. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I can check the results through the steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022

SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid Examination is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official sites of regional websites. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc result education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP