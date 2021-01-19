IND USA
SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:29 PM IST
SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 1688 candidates have qualified in the exam who will have to appear in the paper 2 exam. The SSC JHT, SHT, JT paper 2 exam will be held on February 14, tentatively. Admit card for paper 2 exam will be released 7 days before the exam.

SSC has also released the category-wise cutoff mark for the exam on its official website.

The cutoff mark for unreserved category is 140.

SSC will release the final answer key on January 25 and will be active on website till February 24. Marks of all the candidates will be uploaded on January 22 at ssc.nic.in.

