SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 result out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 results today, November 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC declares results of MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam, 2023(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 from September 1 to September 14 at different centres all over the country.

“The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar”, reads the official notification.

A total of 4380 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar. The final answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after the declaration of the final result of the examination.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here