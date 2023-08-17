Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 17, 2023 12:39 PM IST

  • SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Result Live: Results to be available at ssc.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Result Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC and CBN exam 2023 result in due course of time. The results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can be checked by the candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC and CBN exam 2023 result Live updates: SSC MTS results, direct link, cut offs at ssc.nic.in

The Commission conducted SSC MTS & Havaldar examination in two phases across the country at various exam centres. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023. 

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, cut off and other details. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 17 Aug 2023 12:39 PM

    SSC Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) result: Exam dates 

    The tier 1 exam of SSC MTS 2022 took place in two phases. The first phase was from May 2 to May 19 and the second one was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The examination was conducted at various exam centres across the country. 

  • Thu, 17 Aug 2023 12:35 PM

    SSC result: Where to check 

    SSC result for MTS and Havaldar posts can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Thu, 17 Aug 2023 12:33 PM

    SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS result date and time 

    SSC MTS Result 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet. The results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

